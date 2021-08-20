Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Guide - How To Solve The Shrine in Shadow And Unlock The Shadow Of The Colossus Armor

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Shrine in Shadow on Iki Island. If you'd rather solve its puzzles yourself, read no further.

Ghost of Tsushima's new Iki Island expansion includes three major Easter eggs referencing other major PlayStation-exclusive games: Shadow of the Colossus, Bloodborne, and God of War. To locate these Easter eggs and unlock some of the coolest rewards in the game, you need to locate Iki Island's three Wind Shrines and solve their riddles. Each packs a cosmetic armor set previously only available in the Legends mode. To unlock the Shadow of the Colossus armor hidden on Iki, you'll need to track down the Shrine in Shadow.

Here's everything you need to know to find the Shrine in Shadow and solve its riddle to unlock your Shadow of the Colossus armor customization. Don't forget to check out our guides to find the Shrine of Ash and get the God of War armor, and the Blood-Stained Shrine for the Bloodborne armor.

Note that to complete this shrine, you'll need the Ghost Armor.

Where To Find The Shrine In Shadow

Look for the Shrine in Shadow near the southern coast of Iki Island.

Head to the southern coast of Iki Island, almost dead center in the middle of the map, to find the Shrine In Shadow. It's situated up in the cliffs of Buddha's Footprints and can be tough to reach. Approach it from the east side and try to find a spot marked with a mat and a candle where you can jump across to reach the shrine's entrance. Be careful, though--one of the handholds will break free, and you'll need to catch the one below it to keep yourself from a painful fall to the rocks below.

How To Solve The Shrine In Shadow Riddle

Once you enter the shrine, you'll quickly see its references to Shadow of the Colossus. The mark painted on the base of the statue at the shrine's center is also the mark that adorns that games' colossi, marking where you can stab them and inflict damage. The base of the statue is also covered in fur pelts, mimicking the fur of the colossi that protagonist Wander uses to climb the huge beasts in order to destroy them.

The shrine is marked with the symbol you'd find on a colossus, the sword protagonist Wander uses to slay them, and the inky darkness that bleeds from their wounds.

In the center of the shrine is a scroll containing a poem that recalls Shadow of the Colossus's story, while also giving you hints about how to solve the shrine:

Stone knows no season,

Nor the colossus that was

felled to save one soul.

Wanderer, come like through mist,

a ghost casting no shadow.

The last two lines of the poem contain the clues, addressing you as Wanderer and telling you to "come like through mist, a ghost casting no shadow."

Since the poem tells you to act like a ghost, you might have already guessed that you'll need to wear the Ghost Armor to complete the puzzle. The second part is a little more confusing, where you're told to "come like through mist." While there's a song for your flute that will change the weather to create mist, that's not what the riddle is looking for.

The Armor of the Colossus is a cosmetic applied to the Ghost armor.

Instead, stand in the middle of the shrine wearing the Ghost Armor and throw a smoke bomb to fulfill the requirements of the poem. That'll trigger a cutscene, and you'll receive your Shadow of the Colossus-themed rewards: the Mask of the Colossus and the Armor of the Colossus, a cosmetic for the Ghost Armor.