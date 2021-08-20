Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion - Shinto Shrine Guide

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion introduces more of the base game's established activities for you to seek out. The platforming-focused Shinto Shrines return, but this time around, you'll only have one new one to complete. Below, we detail the location of the Nakajima Shrine.

How To Find Nakajima Shrine

You can find the Nakajima Shrine at the farthest southeastern point of Iki Island, on Nakajima Island. The shrine itself is relatively straightforward, consisting of climbing and platforming sections with a few grappling hook obstacles thrown in between.

When you take down that first branch with your grappling hook, be mindful of the small pit ahead that has a frog statue made of stone. Beside it is a Sakai Banner to collect, so jump down and grab it. Once you knock down a tree trunk to cross, make sure to check where it has landed between some rocks and vines; on the far side of the greenery is a chest that contains the Nature's Rhythm bandana.

Also worth noting: after you cross the first hole that you need to get low to step through, you'll see a stairway leading up to what looks like a Pillar of Honor. Leaning up against it is the Masahira's Bite Sword Kit. Be sure to collect it before continuing forward.

Otherwise, keep moving through the various obstacles, and you'll be finished with Nakajima Shrine in no time.

Reward: Charm of Reflexive Sight

As you might recall, reaching the end of a Shinto Shrine rewards you with a powerful charm accessory. When you finish up your business at the Nakajima Shrine, you'll be rewarded with the Charm of Reflexive Sight. With it equipped, you can automatically aim your bow at an enemy who is about to see you instead of needing to aim manually at them in the heat of the moment. It's a handy charm that can help more clumsy stealth players remain undetected.