Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Monkey Sanctuary Locations

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion offers a new side-activity centered around freeing captured monkeys from the Mongols and then playing a flute mini-game. Below, we've compiled a guide on how to find them all.

Completing one Monkey Sanctuary earns you the Charm of Mashira's Protection. This defense charm extends the window of your Perfect Parry and Perfect Dodge maneuvers upon healing yourself with Resolve, and completing subsequent Monkey Sanctuaries increases that window even more. However, when the charm is equipped, it's worth noting that all healing costs one additional Resolve point.

East Of Raider's Promontory Monkey Sanctuary

The first Monkey Sanctuary you're likely to encounter is east of Raider's Promontory, located on the northeast side of Iki Island. You'll see a group of Mongols guarding some cages; take them out and liberate your monkey friends!

Saruiwa Overlook Monkey Sanctuary

This next Monkey Sanctuary is linked to the Saruiwa Overlook Mongol camp. You can find it southwest of Smuggler's Wood atop a mountain beside a small house. However, you cannot interact with it until you liberate the nearby Saruiwa Overlook Mongol camp and free the monkeys trapped in cages scattered around the premises.

Saruiwa Mountain Monkey Sanctuary

The last Monkey Sanctuary is located at the top of a mountain at Saruiwa, located at the southwestmost point of Iki Island. When you arrive at the foot of the mountain, look for a path leading up to an area with two monkey statues. Proceed up that way to enter a platforming route leading to the top of the mountain. Since you're here, be sure to nab the hidden trophy "Monkey See"--we have a Monkey See Hidden Trophy guide that can help.