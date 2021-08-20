Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Memory Locations

One of the most intriguing new activities in Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion is the series of "Memory" flashbacks. Each is titled with a different theme and covers specific instances in Jin's past that help inform us of his relationship with his father. They're marked in the world by the presence of a cherry blossom tree, a fraying clan Sakai banner, and a white deer. Below, we detail how to find every single Memory on Iki Island.

Memory Of Anguish

Memory of Anguish is located at a point between Kemono Trail and Kidafure Battleground.

Memory Of Sorrow

Memory of Sorrow is located north of Thunderhead Cliffs at the northeast corner of the map.

Memory Of Kinship

You'll find the Memory of Kinship at Senjo Gorge, located on the island's southern side.

Memory Of Foreboding

Memory of Foreboding is located southwest of Barrier Cove at the northeast section of the island.

Memory Of An Unfinished Song

You'll find the Memory of an Unfinished Song northwest of Sly Hunter's Forest on a small ridge overlooking Raider's Promontory. However, it's important to note that this memory doesn't unlock until after you've completed all the previous ones, as it's the final one that bookends Jin's remembrance of his father.

Reward: Tempest's End

After completing that emotional journey, you'll receive a new Sword Kit called Tempest's End. A worthy prize for Jin after taking a trip down memory lane. You also unlock the Elegy for Kazumasa trophy.