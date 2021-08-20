Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Hot Springs Locations

In Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, you'll once again have a laundry list of collectibles and activities to chase. There's a slew of new things to do, but there's also some returning stuff, such as hot springs, where you can rest and increase Jin's maximum health. Hot springs, in particular, will be paramount for the journey ahead as the expansion is more difficult than the base game, so it helps to have a little extra health. Below, we detail the locations of every hot spring on Iki Island.

Gonura Cape Hot Spring

As its name implies, you'll find this hot spring around Gonura Cape. It's slightly south of where the location is marked on the map. If you're heading toward it, you'll easily intuit where it is from the steam emanating out into the sky. Regardless, you'll know you're in the right place when you see a large Buddha statue and some monkeys hanging out by the steamy water.

Senjo Gorge Hot Spring

The Senjo Gorge Hot Spring is a bit radius to reach, as the terrain is pretty unfriendly--it is a gorge, after all. Regardless, when you arrive at the area, try sticking to the leftmost side of the gorge and go up and around until you reach a pool connecting two waterfalls. Cross that and go up the hill until you reach the Senjo Gorge Hot Spring.