Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Deer Sanctuary Locations

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion introduces a new side-activity called Deer Sanctuaries, which are centered around playing a flute mini-game to charm local deer and create an animal safe haven. Below, we've compiled a guide detailing where to find them all.

Completing one Deer Sanctuary earns you the Charm of Sugaru's Sight. This ranged charm allows you to shoot up to three arrows at once with your bows--so long as you've got enough ammo, of course. It also gives you the ability to lock onto multiple foes. The more Deer Sanctuaries you unlock, the faster the charm's lock-on capability gets.

For more about Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, be sure to read our full review. Otherwise, be sure to check out our other Iki Island guides and our guides for the base game.

South Of Sly Hunter's Forest

Gallery

This one is likely to be the first Deer Sanctuary you'll find on Iki Island. It's not far off from where you start the expansion, with it being located directly south of Sly Hunter's Forest in a beautiful little grove filled with blue flowers.

South Of Zasho River

Gallery

This Deer Sanctuary is directly south of Zasho River, smack dab in the middle of a Mongol camp. It only opens up after you liberate the camp of its Mongol presence. Once that's done, you'll be able to make the Zasho River Crossing a true sanctuary for its local deer population.

Old Gambler's Wood Cliffside

Gallery

You'll find this Deer Sanctuary at the Old Gambler's Wood on the western side of Iki Island. It's on a cliffside overlooking the Shattered Cliffs.