Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Cat Sanctuary Locations

Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion adds a new side-activity where you can create safe havens for the local cat population. By playing a flute mini-game, Jin can bring together cats to live in a peaceful sanctuary where you can hang out and pet them to your heart's content. Below, we've compiled a guide on how to find them all.

Completing one Cat Sanctuary earns you the Charm of Nekoma's Hunt. This stealth charm allows you to throw kunai at distant targets during Chain Assassinations, essentially allowing you to kill three targets still even if one of them isn't near you. And the range you can throw kunai will only increase with every subsequent Cat Sanctuary you only.

East of Old Gambler's Wood

Gallery

The first Cat Sanctuary you'll find is likely the one located east of Old Gambler's Wood. You'll see it on a hill just before hitting the river that runs through the area.

West of Zasho River

Gallery

The next Cat Sanctuary is west of Zasho River and Yahata Forest, located on the river bank near a small waterfall.

North of Barrier Cove

Gallery

The last Cat Sanctuary is located at the northeastmost tip of Iki Island, just north of Barrier Cove. Unfortunately, some Mongols have taken up residence in this area, and even worse, they've taken several cats hostage. Clear this area of the Mongols and liberate the cats from their cages. Once that's done, you can safely establish this final Cat Sanctuary.