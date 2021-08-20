Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Bamboo Strike Locations

With the release of Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut also comes a new expansion set on Tsushima's neighboring Iki Island. Like the base game, this new portion has plenty of collectibles to find, including the ever-useful Bamboo Strikes, which expand Jin's maximum Resolve--a meter that allows you to heal in battle and execute powerful special abilities.

Since the Iki Island expansion is technically post-release content, it's a fair bit more difficult than the base game. This is mainly due to Mongol enemies who constantly switch their weaponry on the fly, requiring you to switch your katana stances more frequently to attack and defend yourself properly. Thanks to the increased challenge, you may often find yourself at death's door, so it helps to ensure you get more Resolve to help you better tackle the challenges ahead. There are a total of two Bamboo Strikes to discover on Iki Island; below, we detail how to find them.

Buddha's Footprints Bamboo Strike

As its name implies, you'll find this Bamboo Strike near Buddha's Footprints. It's located at the southernmost tip of Iki Island, near the Shrine in Shadow and the Raider Memorial.

Shipwreck Bamboo Strike

The Shipwreck Bamboo Strike is located at a point between Barrier Cove and Zasho Bay on the eastern side of the island. It's on a cliffside overlooking a burning ship. When you arrive at the point on the map, you'll see a wall you can pull down with your grappling hook. Once the path is clear, squeeze through the opening and you'll find the last Bamboo Strike on Iki Island.

For more about Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, be sure to read our full review.