Ghost Of Tsushima Iki Island Expansion Guide - Archery Challenge Locations

One of the newest activities in Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion is Archery Challenges. These time trials challenge you to race against the clock shoot a set number of targets. Below, we detail the locations of every Archery Challenge on Iki Island.

Before you start seeking them out, it's worth explaining the benefit of doing Archery Challenges. The prize you receive from completing your first one is the Charm of Concentration, which increases the amount of time Jin can remain in concentration mode while shooting arrows.

As mentioned, Archery Challenges are essentially time trials, and there are three times you need to beat: 22 seconds (Bronze), 15 seconds (Silver), and 7 seconds (Gold). Upon successfully beating a time, the Charm of Concentration will earn a increase to the total time it extends Jin's Concentration. Getting Bronze and Silver is easy enough, but if you hope to achieve Gold at each Archery Challenge, you'll need to first boost the Charm of Concentration's effectiveness by getting Bronze and Silver awards across all the challenges, and then doubling back to get the Golds.

East Of Lone Spirit Falls

This one is likely to be the first Archery Challenge you'll find. It's located shortly east of Lone Spirit Falls on the map, not far off from where you emerge upon first setting foot onto the island. When you approach, the raider archer and his friends will verse you on the challenge's rules.

Raider's Promontory

The next Archery Challenge is located right at the center of Raider's Promontory at the northernmost point of Iki Island. When you reach the area, you'll notice the way to the raider archers is blocked off. Look left to see some grappling hook points that'll take you to the challenge.

South Of Yahata Forest

This Archery Challenge is directly south of Yahata Forest on the east side of Iki Island. You'll find the raider archers shooting targets in a field of pink flowers.

South Of Kidafure Battlefield

You can find this Archery Challenge south of Kidafure Battleground. You'll see the raider archers shooting arrows at lanterns set up on the abandoned houses overgrown with leaves.

East Of Zasho River

The next Archery Challenge is located east of Zasho River. You'll know you're in the right place when you see archers shooting targets on a waterfall by a field of pampas grass.

Northwest Of Saruiwa

You can find this Archery Challenge if you head down the path to Saruiwa on the southwestmost point of Iki Island. You literally can't miss it; the raider archers are shooting arrows on the beach.

South of Weeping Mother's Meadow

While this Archery Challenge is directly southwest of Weeping Mother's Meadow, it's technically classified as being on the outskirts of Senjo Gorge. Regardless, head to this area filled with purple-leaf trees, and you'll encounter a group of raider archers who've set up shop to shoot some targets.

Raider Memorial

This Archery Challenge is located at the Raider Memorial in the southern part of Iki Island. It may seem like a bit of a secret--especially if you weren't paying attention when you first arrived to talk to the people here.

Essentially, the raiders have created a memorial for warriors who died at the hands of the legendary archer, Tadayori Nagao. Does that name ring any bells? Well, it should, because that's the name of the person whose armor you earned after completing the Mythic Tale, The Legend of Tadayori. If you've not yet completed this Mythic Tale and are still stuck on Iki Island, finish the Tale called Jin From Yarikawa, and then travel back to the Izuhara region ​​and find the storyteller located south of the river at the Rustling Bend.

Regardless, once you have everything you need, put on the complete Tadayori armor set, and then talk to the man hunched over at the top of the staircase to the right to unlock this Archery Challenge.