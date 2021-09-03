Ghost of Tsushima's Foxes Have Been Updated To Be Even More Adorable

From its scenic landscapes to sharp action, Ghost of Tsushima has plenty of strong selling points. One of its best and most distinctive features, though, is the game's collection of foxes, wild canines that lead players to Inari shrines and definitely deserve a pat on the head afterward for their hard work.

They're also even better now, as a new update for Ghost of Tsushima and its Ikki Island expansion has added a lethal amount of charm to foxes inside of the game. As spotted by Twitter's most important account, Can You Pet The Dog, foxes will now happily tap their feet on the ground in anticipation of a belly rub.

A recent update for Ghost of Tsushima added unique fox animations. Now the foxes happily tap their feet in anticipation of pets, and players can also enjoy brand-new belly rubs. pic.twitter.com/eRTim9gvsd — Can You Pet the Dog? (@CanYouPetTheDog) September 3, 2021

There are of course other animals that you can pet on Iki Island, but nothing beats the enthusiasm of a fox doing a quick tap dance. In the base game, foxes would lead players to well-hidden shrines that contained various charms which could be collected.

