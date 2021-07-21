Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut Lets You Pet Kitties And Monkeys

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is adding a lot of new content to the samurai action-adventure game, including an entirely new area and story to experience, but none of that is important now that we know you'll be able to hang out and pet all sorts of animals, adding to the foxes from the original release.

Sucker Punch revealed more details on this in a Twitter thread, sharing that on the new Iki Island area, there will be animal sanctuaries where Jin will be able to tame different local wildlife. These include cats, and as you can see in the video embedded below, you can give them little pets on their little heads. They'll even sniff and nibble at Jin's arm, but they won't bite down too hard because they're just playing, yes they are, yes they are.

Jin can find animal sanctuaries across Iki Island where he can play soothing melodies with his flute to tame various animals. Once they’ve been calmed, Jin can return to pet them as often as you’d like. Cats are just one example. pic.twitter.com/SZmnbi0yLK — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 21, 2021

Other animals available for snuggles include deer. The one featured in the video is spotted, yet has full antlers, meaning it's likely the Sika deer very common in Japan. In the US, spotted deer are typically very young white-tailed deer.

Jin will also be able to visit various deer sanctuaries across Iki. pic.twitter.com/eqpzWx4uV0 — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 21, 2021

And did we mention there are monkeys, and that you can give them little treats while you're visiting the hot springs? And yes, you can pet them, too.

Monkeys also inhabit multiple sanctuaries, or can be found hanging around at some local hot springs. pic.twitter.com/nwYAAwXmvJ — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerPunchProd) July 21, 2021

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is out on August 20 for PS4 and PS5. It has a slightly different upgrade path from the previous version than some other games we've seen, costing $20 to get the expansion for PS4 if you already own the original game, and $30 to go from the PS4 version of the original to the PS5 Director's Cut, while also keeping your save data. On its own, the game costs $70. You can check out the story trailer to see what Jin is going up against.