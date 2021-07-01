Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut Is Real, Coming August 20 For PS4 And PS5

Developer Sucker Punch Productions has officially announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, a complete edition that includes a bunch of new content for PS4 and PS5 players that will be available on August 20.

The Director's Cut of Ghost of Tsushima comes with features specific to the PlayStation 5, like the implementation of adaptive triggers and haptic feedback from the DualSense controller. However, all PlayStation owners will get access to the Director's Cut's various content add-ons, including the new Iki Island expansion, by buying the upgrade for $20 this August. Those going from PS4 to next-gen hardware with Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut will have to shell out an additional $10 for the PS5 version of the game.

Meanwhile, PS5 players can directly upgrade their last-gen version of the game to Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut by paying $30 this August.

The headlining feature of the Director's Cut is the Iki Island expansion, a whole new location for players to explore. There's a new story to experience, more characters and enemies to meet, and additional armor sets to collect for both protagonist Jin Sakai and his horse. Furthermore, there are even more animals to pet and "much more" that Sucker Punch will share soon.

Elsewhere in the Director's Cut is the inclusion of the Japanese lip sync, thanks to the PS5's ability to "render cinematics in real time." However, the Japanese lip sync is exclusive to PlayStation 5. Other PS5-exclusive features include 4K resolution options, 60fps mode, and 3D audio enhancements.

There are other updates in Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, including new photo mode additions, more accessibility options for controller remapping, and the ability to turn on target lock-on while in combat. And all save data from PlayStation 4 will carry over to PlayStation 5 when this upgrade drops.