Ghibli-esque Indie Game Europa Revealed

The indie game will arrive in 2023.

By on

Comments

Publisher Future Friends HQ has revealed its latest title Europa, an action-adventure game set to release on Steam and consoles in 2023.

Unveiled during the Wholesome Snack stream alongside the first gameplay trailer, Europa comes from indie developer Helder Pinto and is a "peaceful game of adventure, exploration, and meditation."

"On the moon Europa, a lush terraformed paradise in Jupiter’s shadow, an android named Zee sets out in search of answers," the game description reads. "Run, glide and fly across the landscape, solve mysteries in the ruins of a fallen utopia, and discover the story of the last human alive."

The art style is reminiscent of the Studio Ghibli movies with stunning landscapes and animations, with some sci-fi elements. Europa also features 3D-platforming mechanics, puzzle solving, and "an intimate story about growing up and humanity's relationship with nature."

While the player explores, they will be able to gradually upgrade the capabilities of their Zephyr jetpack. The upgrades will allow Zee to boost higher in the air until they're fully airborne and can flow freely through the skies.

Europa doesn't have an official release date, but it can be wishlisted on Steam.

