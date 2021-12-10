Halo Infinite Skull Locations Xur Location Series X Restock The Game Awards Best Switch Games of 2021 The Halo Story So Far
Login / Sign Up

Get Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks For Halo Infinite Now

The perks are available now and update every month, and the first batch features a classic Xbox-styled assault rifle.

By on

Comments

Halo Infinite is out now, and if you are playing the game via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there's more than just the game itself to get excited about. The first batch of monthly Halo Infinite perks are live now, giving you extra challenge swaps and XP bonuses, as well as a very sleek coating for your assault rifle.

Included as a bonus with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the biggest Halo Infinite perk this month is a "Pass Tense" MA40 AR rifle, giving a bright green style to the rifle without making it look too silly. Like the other unlockable multiplayer content in Halo Infinite, the coating has no function and won't improve your performance, keeping things completely fair between players--well, unless they're using a mouse and you're using a wired controller that's stiff from old crumbs and spilled soda. Not that you'd ever do that.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay + Symphony | Game Awards 2021
  2. The Best Game Awards 2021 Trailers
  3. Destiny 2 Where Is Xur December 10, 2021
  4. Lawn Mowing Simulator Now Out
  5. Arc Raiders Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2021
  6. Genshin Imapct Character Reveal | Game Awards 2021
  7. Sniper Elite 5 – Reveal Trailer
  8. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Cinematic (Part II)
  9. The Matrix Awakens Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2021
  10. The Among Us Crewmate Joins Samurai Gunn 2!
  11. Halo Series World Premiere | Game Awards 2021
  12. Elden Ring Cinematic Trailer 2 | Game Awards 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History Of Halo

Getting the perk is a little confusing, however. First, go to the Xbox Game Pass app on your console or PC (you cannot do this through the mobile app) and you'll see a "Perks" tab near the bottom. You can also select the thumbnail for Halo's perk currently on the front page.

Next, you'll be able to confirm your selection and a QR code will pop up. This will take you to the Halo Waypoint site, and if you're not signed in, you'll get an error message--in this case, sign in, go back to the page with the QR code, and go through the process one more time. Finally, all you have to do is click "redeem" rather than manually enter the code it gives you, and the perks are yours.

The perks are nice, but the progression system in Halo Infinite's multiplayer is very, very slow, and oftentimes gives you very small rewards with each level--like a visor color that only works on a certain kind of armor. However, you can get dozens of rewards by collecting items in the Halo Infinite campaign. Just make sure you don't make use of Quick Resume for now, as a bug could lock those items from use. For more, check out our Halo Infinite campaign review.

Best Halo Games: Ranking The Mainline Series Ahead Of Halo Infinite
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo Infinite
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)