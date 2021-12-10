Get Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks For Halo Infinite Now

Halo Infinite is out now, and if you are playing the game via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, there's more than just the game itself to get excited about. The first batch of monthly Halo Infinite perks are live now, giving you extra challenge swaps and XP bonuses, as well as a very sleek coating for your assault rifle.

Included as a bonus with your Game Pass Ultimate subscription, the biggest Halo Infinite perk this month is a "Pass Tense" MA40 AR rifle, giving a bright green style to the rifle without making it look too silly. Like the other unlockable multiplayer content in Halo Infinite, the coating has no function and won't improve your performance, keeping things completely fair between players--well, unless they're using a mouse and you're using a wired controller that's stiff from old crumbs and spilled soda. Not that you'd ever do that.

Getting the perk is a little confusing, however. First, go to the Xbox Game Pass app on your console or PC (you cannot do this through the mobile app) and you'll see a "Perks" tab near the bottom. You can also select the thumbnail for Halo's perk currently on the front page.

Next, you'll be able to confirm your selection and a QR code will pop up. This will take you to the Halo Waypoint site, and if you're not signed in, you'll get an error message--in this case, sign in, go back to the page with the QR code, and go through the process one more time. Finally, all you have to do is click "redeem" rather than manually enter the code it gives you, and the perks are yours.

The perks are nice, but the progression system in Halo Infinite's multiplayer is very, very slow, and oftentimes gives you very small rewards with each level--like a visor color that only works on a certain kind of armor. However, you can get dozens of rewards by collecting items in the Halo Infinite campaign. Just make sure you don't make use of Quick Resume for now, as a bug could lock those items from use. For more, check out our Halo Infinite campaign review.