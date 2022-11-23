Get Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers For $50 Off At Newegg

There's lots of Xbox controller deals happening on Black Friday, and here's one more. Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 controllers are $130 instead of $180 over at Newegg. To get the deal, customers must use the BFFDAY22 when checking out.

This is a pretty good deal for Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers. It's not the lowest Elite Series 2 controllers have ever sold for in recent history--that would be the $100 listing that was live earlier this month at BJ's.

If you're looking for something a little less heavy duty, the standard Xbox controller in almost every colorway is discounted. Right now, the Black Xbox controller is only $40 (original price $60) and special colors like a neon green-yellow option are $45 (original price $65).

If you're looking for something a little in-between Elite Series 2 and the standard Xbox controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller is only $100 right now. You can check out these deals and more in our Black Friday Xbox controller roundup.

As of writing this, there are Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers over on Amazon at an even more discounted price. But be wary of listings from brand-new third-party sellers with no reviews. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is. To check who is selling the product, click on Details right next to the estimated delivery date. There you can see details about the seller.