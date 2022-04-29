Get This Stellar Nintendo Switch Graphics Upscaler For Less At Amazon

Marseille's mClassic Plug and Play Graphics Card is currently 20% off, dropping the price from $100 to $80. The deal is available Amazon and GameStop as well as directly through Marseille. It's unclear when Amazon's and GameStop's deals will end, but Marseille is offering the mClassic at this price until May 4 in celebration of Star Wars Day.

If you're unfamiliar with the unique dongle, the big selling point is its ability to upscale graphics on your Switch and retro consoles, providing you with up to 1440p resolution. The mClassic is one of the best Nintendo Switch accessories, but it's a great little gadget for many other consoles as well, including retro Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox systems.

mClassic Plug And Play Graphics Enhancer $80 (was $100) Aside from upscaling your resolution, the mClassic also provides anti-aliasing to smooth jagged edges, automatically adjusts depth of field, and sharpens images for a more natural look. Using the product is straightforward--just plug it into your console, plug in the mClassic power cable, then reconnect your HDMI cable from your TV into the mClassic. It works natively with any console that offers an HDMI port, making this a great way to improve last-gen graphic quality. Depending on your TV, it'll upscale older games to either 1440p or 4K. See at Amazon See at GameStop See at Marseille

It's also a wonderful accessory for retro gaming on modern TVs. So if you want to play consoles like the GameCube, Super Nintendo, or N64 without a CRT TV, the mClassic is a great option. Retro consoles without HDMI ports can utilize the mClassic by picking up an HDMI adapter (such as this one for classic Nintendo consoles).

While we've found the mClassic to work great for the Switch and retro Nintendo consoles, your mileage may vary based on which console and TV you're using. That said, regardless of which console you play on, the mClassic will certain help display crisper textures and a clearer picture for retro games, making them highly playable on modern TVs.