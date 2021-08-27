Get This PewDiePie-Backed Arcade Blaster And Take Your Gaming To The Next Level

Those of you of a certain age may remember the bright orange light-gun used in Duck Hunt. While that’s probably been tossed out long ago (if not, it’s worth a lot of money!), the innovation around gaming with something other than keyboards or controllers has really exploded. And now, you’re able to use a light-gun as your controller. With the Arkade Motion Blaster, you can play all your favorite games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, and more in an incredibly immersive, exciting way.

The Arkade Motion Blaster is a Kickstarter-funded project endorsed by YouTuber PewDiePie, and right now, it's available for $130. You’ll be able to feel every moment of the action as you use Arkade’s light-gun to blast away at your enemies, feeling the rush as you play game after game. With the Arkade Motion Blaster's high-precision gyroscope and low-latency Bluetooth connection, you won’t lose your edge by switching to it, and you can even play in a full 360 degrees around you. The light-gun is compatible with Steam or GeForce Now on PC and Mac as well as mobile games on Android, meaning you can take your Arkade Motion Blaster on the go to keep up the adventure.

Get the peripheral that GBATemp described by saying: "Gripping my Bluetooth-paired Blaster, I am ripping and tearing demons in DOOM (2016) by hitting the trigger button, turning left and right to aim and feeling each shot with the rumble feature while the LED strip emulates a recoil lighting effect. It also made mobile gaming fun, with titles like Shadowgun Legends and Dead Trigger 2 having me spin 360 degrees to kill zombies or shoot down enemy players in multiplayer sessions."

PewDiePie and Arkade have teamed up to create an astounding gaming experience that will take your gaming marathons to a new level. Whether at home or out in the world, you can play more than 100 games without the Motion Blaster. You can get the Arkade Motion Blaster for only $130, but you’ll have to act fast. Give it a shot, and you’ll never go back to keyboard and mouse ever again.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.