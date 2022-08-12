Get This Great MSI Gaming Laptop For Only $580

Gaming laptops are often very expensive--especially when kitted out with an RTX 30 series GPU. But if you’re in the market for something with a decent amount of power that won’t break the bank, consider taking a closer look at this newly discounted MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch laptop. Not only is it getting a price cut to just $580, down from $900, but it features a solid mid-range GPU in the RTX 3050.

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop $580 (was $900) The RTX 3050 might be one of the entry-level GPUs in the RTX 30 lineup, but it’s still one of the best GPUs on the market at this price. This MSI laptop also comes with a 1920x1080 display that boasts a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming, along with 8GB RAM and Intel Core i5. One of the main reasons the laptop is so affordable is the SSD, which is a bit lackluster at 256GB. You can easily fix the issue by adding an external drive to your setup--but you’re still coming out well ahead with this $320 price cut. See at eBay

Despite all that power, the MSI GF63 should last you about seven hours before needing a recharge. Everything’s packed in a pretty sleek chassis too--with an all-black design along with a few red accents. The seller on eBay is highly reviewed, and this particular product is being sold as new. That means you'll get the full warranty that comes with your purchase, ensuring everything will work as intended.

The MSI GF63 is an easy recommendation at this low price. In fact, the laptop won our Best Thin Laptop award in our roundup of the best cheap gaming laptops, even though that model only carried a GTX 1650 and was listed at $750. Considering this GF63 is both cheaper and boasts a better GPU, this laptop is a no-brainer if you’re in the market for an upgrade or your first gaming laptop.