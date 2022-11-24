Get This Acer Monitor For Only $80

For Black Friday this year, there has been no shortage of great discounts on cutting-edge technology. For those of you looking for a more simple plug-and-play monitor for your PC, that option is also being catered to with this Acer monitor that has been discounted by 20% to just $80.

Normally going for $100, this monitor is pure utility and nothing more. It's moderately sized at 21.5 inches, but it does provide a full high-definition image, a respectable 75Hz refresh rate, and it is compatible with Radeon FreeSync technology. If you're looking for a second monitor or you just need something that will suit a modest gaming PC build, this Acer IPS screen will do the trick.

While it won't blow you away, it's more than capable of providing basic entertainment value while also not taking up too much space on your desk. If there's one area where the monitor does excel, it's in the design department where it has an attractively compact footprint.

If you'd prefer a more all-in-one solution for PC gaming, some of the notebooks on offer for Black Friday are worth looking at. MacBook Airs are $200 off at Amazon, you can save $800 on a high-end Razer gaming laptop, and the ASUS Rog Zephyrus G15 with a RTX 3080, is discounted to just $1,760 right now.