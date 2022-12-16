Get These Bluetooth Earbuds That Also Charge Your Phone For $17

A good set of earbuds or headphones is an essential purchase when you're looking to unwind with your favorite songs, and these days you can get a quality set without having to break your monthly budget. Take the Flux 7 TWS earbuds for example, a set that not only looks attractive and has a durable design but will only set you back a mere $17 through December 19.

This set is particularly great for anyone looking to blast some tunes during a workout, as they've been designed to reduce unwanted noise during exercise. Intelligent noise reduction will help filter out ambient sounds. They are compatible work with mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, and they boast an IPX4 waterproof level so you don't have to worry about ear sweat short-circuiting them.

Flux 7 TWS earbuds

The most attractive feature on the Flux 7 TWS earbuds is easily the battery life, as the onboard 2,000mAh polymer lithium battery offers up to five hours of standby time. When you do need to recharge, it can be quickly topped off and you can use any excess electricity to refuel any other devices you have with you as the case doubles as a power bank.

For those of you who like to have precise details at any given time on your charging situation, you can pop the lid of the charging case and take a quick look at the LED power display screen.