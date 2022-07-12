Get The Razer Kaira X Wired Headset For Just $40 In This Prime Day Deal

Just about every gaming setup is better with a headset thrown into the mix, and on Amazon Prime Day, there's no shortage of audio hardware to be found. For those of you looking to stretch your cash and get a headset from a reputable brand, the good news is that Razer's Kaira X just got a $20 discount.

Both the Xbox and PlayStation versions of the Razer Kaira X are on sale for this low price. That said, the 3.5mm connection means that the Kaira X is universal regardless of which model you pick. It also works on Switch, PC, and other devices with a 3.5mm jack.

Inside the cans, you'll find Razer's TriForce 50mm drivers that can tune high, mid, and low sounds separately to produce a rich layer of audio quality, cardiod microphone that has built-in noise-canceling features. Now everyone can hear you rage when your Fortnite run goes down in flames.

As for comfort, this headset has a memory foam construction that gently squeeze your head alongside a breathable mesh material that'll mitigate any unnecessary ear-sweat on a hot day. For audiophiles on a budget, it's also compatible with Windows Sonic for that added touch of immersion.

For more great deals in the sound department before Prime Day ends on July 13, there's plenty to look at right now. You can find a general roundup of headsets here, as well as a list of terrific speakers and soundbars if you'd prefer some surround sound action.