Get The Most Out Of Your Music With These Noise-Canceling Headphones

For many of us, headphones have become one of our everyday carry essentials, and we need to check them off the list before leaving home. After all, what would we do without our favorite music playlists and weekly podcasts? Whether it's for your commute, a hard workout, or just a walk around your neighborhood, a great set of headphones is a must-have. But it can be hard to find a great set of headphones you love. Some don't deliver the audio quality you need, and some can set you back hundreds of dollars.

Thankfully, there are options that bridge the gap between incredible quality and an incredible deal. The ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones offer just that, providing stellar quality and retailing for only $105. That's a great price for the quality, but even better is that they're currently on sale for only $89.99 (a savings of 14%).

These headphones boast a ton of great features that rival wireless headphones costing hundreds of dollars more. They offer proprietary technology called QuietMax, the driving force of their active noise canceling. Three separate microphones listen to you, your music, and the world around you, amplifying what you want to hear and eliminating what you don't.

The noise cancellation can be set to eliminate all ambient noise so you can enjoy your tunes with no distractions, or it can be set to minimize ambient sounds so you can still remain alert. That ambient noise reduction also makes for crystal-clear phone calls, diminishing even the effects of the wind. The ComfoBuds Pro's features and outstanding value even earned it a spot as a 2021 CES Innovation Awards Honoree.

Get the most out of your music and take your on-the-go tunes to the next level with a high-quality and high-tech set of headphones like the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones for $89.99

Prices subject to change.

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.