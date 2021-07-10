Get The Mayflash F300 Fight Stick For Only $95

Whether you’re a globally ranked fighting game champion or an arcade enthusiast who simply wants to bring home the feel of their favorite high-score haunts, Mayflash’s F300 Elite Arcade Stick makes a great addition to any gaming station. Typically retailing for $112, it's on sale now for just $95.

This durable metal fight stick, designed to take the abuse dished out during extra-intense matches, is compatible with many consoles and PCs and can be button-mapped to suit your particular style of play.

Rated 4.4/5 stars on Amazon, the F300 is already an industry-standard peripheral and comes ready to play right out of the box with top-notch Senwa components guaranteeing tight responsiveness and satisfying haptics. When used with PCs, the controller supports XInput and DInput as well as headset compatibility for PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 users. Did we mention there's also a Turbo button?

This controller was designed by and for modding enthusiasts with easily accessible internals for when the mood for customization strikes. The four-way joystick and buttons can also be swapped out or replaced as desired. Don't worry if you find yourself in need of modification inspiration--the internet abounds with creative F300 customers proudly showing off their mods.

After the year we’ve all had, it might take some time before you’re comfortable returning back to the traditional arcade setting and touching machines countless others have spent hours groping and sweating all over. Why not let Mayflash’s fight stick tide you over until you’re ready? Few among us have the funds or floor space for a full arcade cabinet experience at home anyway. Upgrade your gaming setup today, and pick up the Mayflash F300 Arcade Stick for only $95, which is 15% off the list price of $112.

