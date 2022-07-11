Get The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD For A Legendary Price

Amazon Prime Day has kicked off, bringing with it tons of video game deals. But as always, Prime Day also inspires competition from Amazon's fellow retailers, like this one: almost half off of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD at Best Buy. The discount brings it down to $35.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword originally released for the Wii in 2011, and remastered for the Nintendo Switch in 2021. It's a prequel to the rest of the series, detailing the first legendary hero who occupied the floating realm of Skyloft, and descended down to what would eventually be Hyrule to banish evil with the help of the Goddess Sword. That sword, named Fi, is his companion throughout the journey.

Skyward Sword was generally well-regarded upon release, and the HD remaster made some quality-of-life tweaks to smooth out the experience for modern players. Our Skyward Sword HD review said that the game remains an uneven entry in the Zelda series, but that the Switch remaster made it more enjoyable on the whole.

"The various quality-of-life tweaks that Nintendo has implemented here, welcome as they are, don't fix Skyward Sword's biggest issues, and it remains the most uneven 3D entry in the Zelda series," Kevin Knezevic wrote. "Even so, the improvements in this Switch remaster make the overall experience more enjoyable, and the characteristic Zelda magic ultimately outshines the game's faults."

