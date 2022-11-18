Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today

Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.

The Last of Us remake for PS5 launched in September. The game features improved visuals, including better lighting and atmospheric events. Players can also expect faster loading times thanks to the PS5's SSD, as well as haptic feedback from the console's DualSense controller. The game also supports 3D audio and makes use of the DualSense's adaptive triggers.

GameSpot's Last of Us remake review scored the game an 8/10. "While some of the level design may not have aged all that well, the vivid cast of characters and remarkable story are more poignant than ever," we said in our review.

Another Last of Us deal available now includes The Last of Us: Part II for PS4, which is marked down now to just $10 from its normal $40 list price. The Last of Us: Part II was released in June 2020 and scored rave reviews, including an 8/10 from GameSpot.

"It's a tragic, heartbreaking exploration of the consequences of the first game, even if not all your actions here have real consequences," GameSpot's review said.

Other PlayStation deals available in pre-Black Friday sales include huge discounts on DualSense controllers and a very nice markdown on Horizon Forbidden West.