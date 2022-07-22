Get The Dishonored Series And Prey For $18 Right Now
Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and Prey are all included in the bundle.
The Arkane Anniversary Collection is currently on sale for just $18, down from its usual price of $100. If you were a big fan of Deathloop but haven’t explored the rest of Arkane’s catalog, this could be a great chance to check out some games that are similar to the 2021 hit.
Included in the collection you’ll find Dishonored, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dishonored 2, and Prey. You’ll also get a bunch of DLC for the original Dishonored, including The Knife of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches, Dunwall City Trials, and Void Walker’s Arsenal. All products in the bundle are offered as Steam keys. The lineup is filled with stellar immersive sims, letting you play as you see fit--and molding the world to your actions.
Dishonored 2 is a particular standout. The 2016 game lets you play as either Corvo Attano (from the original) or Emily Kaldwin, each with their own set of skills. Once you’ve picked your player, you’ll set out on a twisting quest to reclaim the throne and help bring peace to the land. In order to do that, you’ll be sneak through alleys, jumping across rooftops, and getting into tense shootouts. How you tackle each mission is largely up to your discretion, and it’s entirely possible to get through some encounters without harming a soul. Atmospheric art direction, tight controls, and a story that unravels as you explore the world round out the impressive title.
That game alone is worth the $18 price of entry for the Arkane Anniversary Bundle, but the addition of Dishonored and Prey makes this an easy recommendation. If you’re looking for something to fill your time over the next month or so, be sure to head over to Fanatical and cash in before the deal is gone.
Free GTA Expansion Announced | GameSpot News All-New PlayStation Plus: Everything You Need To Know New God of War: Ragnarok Story Details Revealed | GameSpot News Gotham Knights - Official Batgirl Character Trailer Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Official Trailer Fall Guys Godzilla Gameplay Trailer I Heart Dark Souls (ft. Otzdarva, Iron Pineapple, and More!) MultiVersus - LeBron Character Reveal HEROish - Launch Trailer LIVE A LIVE - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch Midnight Fight Express: Bringing Brawling to Life - Motion Capture Behind the Scenes PUBG MOBILE x BLACKPINK - Special Message
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation