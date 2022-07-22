Get The Dishonored Series And Prey For $18 Right Now

The Arkane Anniversary Collection is currently on sale for just $18, down from its usual price of $100. If you were a big fan of Deathloop but haven’t explored the rest of Arkane’s catalog, this could be a great chance to check out some games that are similar to the 2021 hit.

Included in the collection you’ll find Dishonored, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Dishonored 2, and Prey. You’ll also get a bunch of DLC for the original Dishonored, including The Knife of Dunwall, The Brigmore Witches, Dunwall City Trials, and Void Walker’s Arsenal. All products in the bundle are offered as Steam keys. The lineup is filled with stellar immersive sims, letting you play as you see fit--and molding the world to your actions.

Dishonored 2 is a particular standout. The 2016 game lets you play as either Corvo Attano (from the original) or Emily Kaldwin, each with their own set of skills. Once you’ve picked your player, you’ll set out on a twisting quest to reclaim the throne and help bring peace to the land. In order to do that, you’ll be sneak through alleys, jumping across rooftops, and getting into tense shootouts. How you tackle each mission is largely up to your discretion, and it’s entirely possible to get through some encounters without harming a soul. Atmospheric art direction, tight controls, and a story that unravels as you explore the world round out the impressive title.

That game alone is worth the $18 price of entry for the Arkane Anniversary Bundle, but the addition of Dishonored and Prey makes this an easy recommendation. If you’re looking for something to fill your time over the next month or so, be sure to head over to Fanatical and cash in before the deal is gone.