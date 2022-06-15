Get The Best Wireless Gaming Keyboard For Only $59

Our favorite wireless gaming keyboard, the Logitech G613, is currently discounted to just $59, down from $150. The price cut only applies to refurbished models, but they are A-graded, which means they are in near-mint condition and come with a 30-day return policy. The Logitech G613 is one of the best gaming keyboards of 2022, as it earns our top pick when it comes to wireless gaming keyboards. You won't find a better wireless keyboard at this price, so we expect this deal to sell out.

Logitech G613 Wireless Gaming Keyboard (Refurbished) $59 (was $150) While most competitive players will opt for a wired keyboard, the Logitech G613 makes a strong case for its wireless siblings. Offered with Logitech’s Lightspeed technology, you’ll benefit from 1ms response times that rival the performance of much more expensive keyboards. You can also connect via Bluetooth or a USB receiver, making it easy to swap back and forth between multiple devices. Rounding out the package are Romer-G Tactile switches and six programmable keys that are quiet while in use but provide tangible feedback. It also supports the Logitech G Hub software to manage different profiles. One of the most impressive aspects of the G613 is the battery life: It lasts for a whopping 18 months on a full charge. See at GameSpot Deals

If you’re looking for a smaller wireless keyboard that’s better suited for mobile devices, consider checking out this travel keyboard, currently discounted to $55. It’s not the gaming juggernaut that the Logitech G613 is, but its built-in notch for tablets and smartphones makes it a versatile option for frequent travelers.

After picking up the Logitech G613, check out some of our other lists to round out your PC gaming setup. We have detailed breakdowns of the best gaming mice and best gaming headsets. And if you're looking for something new to play on your PC, take a peek at our picks for the best PC games in 2022.