Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker

One of our top TV picks is on sale with a nice bonus offer. The LG CX OLED 4K TV is the best 4K TV to buy for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and with a limited-time bonus offer you can get a free LG PL5 portable speaker thrown in for free.

The 55-inch TV is $1,350, while the 65- and 77-inch models go up to $1,950 and $3,250, respectively. You'll get the free speaker with any size you pick. The CX OLED series includes G-Sync compatibility via FreeSync and game mode, HDMI 2.1 support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel sports nice vibrant colors and deep black levels, especially with HDR-enabled games.

