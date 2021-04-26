The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
One of our top picks for 4K TVs is now on sale with a nice bonus offer.
One of our top TV picks is on sale with a nice bonus offer. The LG CX OLED 4K TV is the best 4K TV to buy for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and with a limited-time bonus offer you can get a free LG PL5 portable speaker thrown in for free.
The 55-inch TV is $1,350, while the 65- and 77-inch models go up to $1,950 and $3,250, respectively. You'll get the free speaker with any size you pick. The CX OLED series includes G-Sync compatibility via FreeSync and game mode, HDMI 2.1 support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The OLED panel sports nice vibrant colors and deep black levels, especially with HDR-enabled games.
LG CX OLED 4K TV
$1,350 with free LG portable speaker
This LG OLED 4K TV was our pick for the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming. An official offer from LG sweetens the pot by adding an LG PL5 Portable Speaker, ordinarily priced at $100. The offer expires on May 23.
If you're looking into other types of displays, be sure to check out our picks for the best HD monitors for gaming and our guide to TVs vs monitors. And if you just want to brush up on what this all means for your TV viewing experience, we explain what's up with HDR and G-Sync and variable refresh technology.
