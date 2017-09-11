Get The Battlefield 1 Xbox One S Bundle For Only $200 Right Now In The US

Looking for a new Xbox One S? Walmart in the United States has rolled out a really good deal where you can get the 500 GB Battlefield 1 system for just $200 pre-tax. This is the "storm gray" version of the console; a matching controller and a copy of Battlefield 1 are also included in the package.

Walmart offers free, two-day shipping, though you'll pay extra for tax depending on where you live. Go to the retailer's website here to learn more and place an order. It's not immediately clear when the deal will end, so if you're interested, you may want to act sooner rather than later (via Major Nelson).

There are usually good deals available for Xbox One hardware, so if this deal comes to an end soon, another may pop up. The going rate right now on Amazon for a 500 GB Xbox One is around $250.

Microsoft's next console, the Xbox One X, launches in November worldwide. The super-powerful console carries a premium price tag of $500 in the United States.

Xbox One games and controllers work on the new system, and the Xbox One S will continue to be supported going forward. In fact, Microsoft says the Xbox One S will remain the best-selling Xbox One model, in part because of its lower price point, Mike Ybarra told Eurogamer. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Xbox One X.