Get TaoTronics High-Quality AirPod Alternatives For Under $70

Wireless earbuds have grown extremely popular since Apple’s Airpods made their debut. But if you want a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds without breaking the bank, you can save 14% on a set of TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds , dropping the price from $76 to $66. They offer high-quality sound without an extravagant price tag.

The TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds are made by TaoTronics and provide advanced acoustic technology. Not only do they deliver clear sound through the earbuds, but they also come with an AI-enabled noise-canceling microphone that filters out your voice from background noise.

You have the option of using touch or voice controls for your earbuds, as the TWS SoundLiberty 80 True Wireless Earbuds can switch between calls and music with just a tap or a quick word. These earbuds run for four hours on a single charge, and the wireless charging case adds an additional 20 hours of life.

Price subject to change

This content is from our partner StackCommerce. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.