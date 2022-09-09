Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day

Happy Splatoon 3 launch day to all of those who celebrate! The paint-splatting sequel released today, September 9 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Speaking of exclusives, if you haven't ordered your copy yet, you can save close to 20% on a physical copy of the game with GameSpot's exclusive promo code. Enter promo code GSNSPTN at SuperShop to snag the game for just $49. Side note: If you want to celebrate your love of Splatoon with some cool collectibles or accessories, check out our roundup of the best Splatoon 3 merch.

This deal applies to the physical version of Splatoon 3. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and your order should arrive early next week. The promo code will remain active until September 15, so you have about a week to decide if you want to pick up Splatoon 3. We haven't seen any Splatoon 3 deals at major retailers, so this is your best bet.

Splatoon 3 continues the ink-blasting chaos of the first two installments. You’ll venture across the Splatlands and fight against a variety of new enemies in the solo campaign, or you can dive into chaotic multiplayer matches that see you inking up the opposition. The cooperative Salmon Run mode is also returning, so this will be the most expansive and well-rounded entry in the series yet at launch.

To get the most out of Splatoon 3, you’ll want a Switch Online membership. This will give you access to its various multiplayer modes. Your best bet is to snag a full year membership for $20, which offers the most bang for your buck.

You can pair your game purchase with the brand-new Splatoon 3 Pro controller, which is available now at various major retailers: