Get Sony's Bluetooth Earbuds For A Nice Discount

Amazon's early Black Friday deals are available now, and if you're looking for some new Bluetooth wireless earbuds, we've got a deal for you to consider. The online retail giant is now selling the Sony WF-CF500 wireless earbud headphones for $58. That's a nice discount from the $100 list price.

The earbuds, which are black, are water resistant--they carry an IPX4 rating for resistance to environmental elements. The earbuds should fit most ear shapes and promise up to 10 hours of battery life on a charge. The headphones also connect to the Sony Headphone Connect app for users to tailor the sound profile to their liking. Check out the product overview video below to learn more.

This is just one of many Sony audio deals available now in Amazon's early Black Friday sale. Some of the other offers include excellent discounts on Sony's gaming headsets and its flagship premium noise-canceling headphones. Head to the Sony headphone product page on Amazon to see more deals.

Sony's PlayStation platform is also seeing some nice discounts on Amazon already, including offers on the the DualSense controller and the official DualSense charger.

Even more deals are available in the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale, and there are a lot of other great PS5 Black Friday deals to consider.