Get She-Hulk For Free In Marvel Contest Of Champions

Marvel's mobile gacha game, Contest of Champions, is giving away science unit She-Hulk to all new and existing players who log in between today and Septmber 28. The freebie is part of a celebration of She-Hulk: Attourney At Law, which premieres its first episode on August 18 on Disney+.

She-Hulk is just one of over 200 champions currently available in the mobile hero collector, which is available on iOS and Android. While the new Disney+ series marks the character's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, She-Hulk has been part of Contest of Champions since 2016, her in-game appearance aligning more with the comic book version than Tatiana Maslany's take on the character.

For long-term Contest of Champions players who've already added She-Hulk to their collections, the most recent Champions to be added to the game are Galactus variant Galan, and speedster Quicksilver, who was chosen by player vote to be added to the roster.

The first episode of She Hulk: Attorney premieres on Thursday, August 18, and the half-hour sitcom is set to be a dramatic tonal shift for the typically drama and action-heavy MCU.