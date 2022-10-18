Get Scary Good Deals On Games In The Xbox Shocktober Sale
Xbox is celebrating Halloween with big discounts on some of the best horror games available.
If your doctor has been telling you to get in shape, the good news is that you can easily work your heart out with some terrifying video games. Now that Scary Month is in full swing, we're seeing plenty of specials on horror games that range from cult-classic indies to blockbuster remakes of your favorite horror franchises.
Below you'll find a list of some of the best specials on the Xbox store right now. There's a bunch of Resident Evils here, so if you haven't played either the underrated Revelations series or the more recent (and excellent) remakes of the PS1 classics, you can grab them out at very attractive prices. For a horror experience that leans deep into narrative territory, you can also pick up The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology for a choose-your-own-death adventure. Meanwhile, Alien: Isolation is an underrated and unnerving battle against sci-fi's perfect organism.
If you'd prefer to share your terror, Dead by Daylight is a great team-based multiplayer game that pits you against some spooky monsters and classic slashers from cinema, and for a more recent descent into darkness, Dying Light 2 is a fun romp in a zombie apocalypse sandbox.
This isn't the only sale on the Xbox store right now, and if you're looking for something that won't turn your hair white, you can check out the Publisher Spotlight Sale that's on right now.
Xbox Shocktober Best Deals
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human -- $36 (
$60)
- The Quarry -- $42 (
$70)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition -- $56 (
$80)
- Diablo: Prime Evil Collection -- $30 (
$60)
- Dead Space 2 -- $4 (
$20)
- Dead by Daylight -- $12 (
$30)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 Bundle -- $16 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake: Deluxe Edition -- $15 (
$50)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake -- $12 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remake: Raccoon City Edition -- $20 (
$60)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology -- $33 (
$60)
- 7 Days to Die -- $15 (
$30)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection -- $10 (
$50)
- Black Mirror -- $10 (
$40)
- Blair Witch -- $9 (
$30)
- Call of Cthulu -- $5 (
$20)
- Cult of the Lamb -- $20 (
$25)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $8 (
$40)
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition -- $20 (
$40)
- Carrion -- $10 (
$20)
