Get Sackboy: A Big Adventure For $20 Today

Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. These are the lowest prices we've seen for Sackboy so far.

Both versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure are $20, reduced by $40 from the original price of $60.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure released in 2020 and has been discounted cyclically throughout the past couple of years. Black Friday's prices do mark the lowest Sackboy: A Big Adventure has been discounted since release. The last major Sackboy: A Big Adventure PlayStation physical edition sale was around $30 at various retailers.

In GameSpot's Sackboy: A Big Adventure review, critic Mike Epstein praised it for solid platform mechanics and strong visual qualities on the PS5. "Sackboy is a solid platformer and, despite its rote art style, makes great use of the PS5's enhanced visual and technical performance. It's a fun little romp of a platformer, with lots of interesting moments," Epstein said. "At times, the visual design can look a bit flat. Even in those moments, though, the tight controls and interesting level layouts create gameplay challenges that make those flaws easy to overlook."

