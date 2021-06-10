Get Ready To Wage War In The Streets Of Tarkov, A New Area For MMO Escape From Tarkov
Streets of Tarkov is a brand new area coming to the intense shooter, with developer BattleState Games calling it the most ambitious update yet.
Escape from Tarkov has continued growing as players flock to it for its intense mix of survival, unrelenting first-person action, and massive multiplayer lobbies. Developer BattleState Games continues to support the game, and during Summer Game Fest, the studio announced a whole new area, Streets of Tarkov, that's currently in development.
The content update, which is set to launch with Update 0.13 in the future, will condense the fighting that Tarkov has become popular for into the streets of Concordia. As you navigate narrow corridors, breach into dangerous rooms, and engage in firefights in abandoned parking lots, the stakes for Escape from Tarkov's gameplay haven't looked higher.
The gameplay teaser looks great too, with loads of detail packed into the new area that really gives it a strong sense of place in the game's growing lore. The city of Concordia, once a bustling business residential block, features the remnants of a society that was left behind. The MMO has consistently delivered a great, evolving story, and Concordia looks like it will have many more secrets to uncover.
Escape from Tarkov is available on PC now, but BattleState Games have yet to announce a date for Update 0.13.
