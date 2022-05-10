Get Ready For GameSpot's Weekend Of Summer Games Fest Coverage

It's nearly June, and while E3 itself may not be happening, other events are starting to step into the void it left to present alternative opportunities to get hyped about video games. So, it's looking like the month will still be filled with the types of big events and announcements you're accustomed to kicking off the summer with. Case in point: We now know that a joint Xbox/Bethesda press conference is happening on June 12--will we finally get to see more of Redfall? Given that it's coming out this year, we sure hope so. Maybe Todd Howard will bless us with some Starfield gameplay--wouldn't that be nice?

The joint Xbox/Bethesda press conference will follow Summer Game Fest Live on June 9. This event comes from the mind of Geoff Keighley, who--between Opening Night Live and the Game Awards--has done an excellent job of putting on exciting shows that celebrate video games while also giving us a sneak peek at what the future holds for our beloved medium.

Naturally, you'll be able to follow along with all of the happenings right here on GameSpot, our YouTube channel, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and more. As with previous years we'll have coverage all throughout Summer Game Fest and that ensuing weekend, including comprehensive pre- and post-shows for the major press conferences, brand new trailers for the biggest games, hands-on previews, interviews with top developers, and much more.

It remains to be seen what other publishers may hold their own E3 press conference-style events, but you can expect at least two major livestreams to happen.

GameSpot will also be hosting our own live shows in June where we'll get you prepared for each of the big events and deliver you all of the information and expert insight from the month's happenings. We'll have interviews with AAA developers, exclusive gameplay reveals and trailers, announcements, and so much more.

As always, this is a chance for both the team here at GameSpot and you to immerse ourselves in all things video games. It's going to be fun!