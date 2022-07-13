Get Razer's Xbox and PS5 Controller Charging Stands On Sale For Prime Day

A controller charging accessory might seem superfluous, but Razer’s magnetic quick charging stands are a great way to store, display, and charge your controllers, and you can grab both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions of the device on sale for Prime Day.

While the Xbox and PS5 charging stands differ in a few key ways, their basic functionality is the same. Your controllers attach to the stands magnetically, and connect to your console or PC via the included USB cable (or to a wall outlet if you own the proper adapter). Razer says the stands can fully charge a controller in 3 hours, but you don’t have stop using them while they’re charging. The stands are ergonomically designed so you can continue playing comfortably with the charger connected.

A bunch of other Razer gaming devices are also discounted for Prime Day, like the Death Adder V2 gaming mouse, Iskur X gaming chair, and the Ripsaw HD capture card. Check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the latest deals.