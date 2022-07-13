Get Razer's Xbox and PS5 Controller Charging Stands On Sale For Prime Day
Juice up your game pads on the cheap.
A controller charging accessory might seem superfluous, but Razer’s magnetic quick charging stands are a great way to store, display, and charge your controllers, and you can grab both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions of the device on sale for Prime Day.
While the Xbox and PS5 charging stands differ in a few key ways, their basic functionality is the same. Your controllers attach to the stands magnetically, and connect to your console or PC via the included USB cable (or to a wall outlet if you own the proper adapter). Razer says the stands can fully charge a controller in 3 hours, but you don’t have stop using them while they’re charging. The stands are ergonomically designed so you can continue playing comfortably with the charger connected.
Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox Series X|S
$26.59-$33.24 (normally $40-$50)
The Xbox version of Razer’s charger is a “universal” device designed to work with the majority of wireless Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Elite 1 controllers (the Xbox Elite Controller 2 is not compatible, unfortunately). The charger uses the same material as other Xbox controllers, and Razer offers a range of color options if you want the accessory to match your custom-colored controllers. The exact discount differs based on which color option you buy, but the sale lasts for the remainder of Prime Day.
Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5
$26.49-$30 (Normally $40)
The PS5 version of the charging stand is built specifically for the DualSense controller--it’s not compatible with other wireless PlayStation controllers. Just like the Xbox version, the PS5 charging stand is made with similar materials as the DualSense and comes in white, black, or red color variants to match the look and feel of your controllers. The charger is marked down to between $26.59-$30 (normally $40) depending on which color option you buy.
A bunch of other Razer gaming devices are also discounted for Prime Day, like the Death Adder V2 gaming mouse, Iskur X gaming chair, and the Ripsaw HD capture card. Check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for all the latest deals.
