Get Rare, Gorgeous Pokemon Cards In This Huge TCG Collection

A new box set of rare Pokemon cards is on its way. Called the Premium Trainer's XY Collection, it's the largest player set in TCG history and includes 14 tournament-ready, full-art holographic cards.

The set is based on popular cards from the XY series of the TCG, some with new art. Among the full-art foil cards are N and Shaymin-EX, both popular cards at tournaments. The collection also includes full-art Yveltal-EX, M Camerupt-EX, and M Sharpedo-EX. See close-ups of some of the cards below.

Also in the collection are two sets of dice, an XY-themed deck box and card sleeves, and two XY booster packs. To top it off, there's an adorable metal Pikachu coin.

The Premium Trainer's XY Collection will be available on October 20 at independent stores holding Sun and Moon: Crimson Invasion pre-release tournaments. It will be available in the Pokemon Center starting November 17.

For competitive TCG players, the set is a good opportunity to secure some rare, tournament-level cards. In other TCG news, shiny Pokemon will be returning after 10 years.

