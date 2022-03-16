The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get Pokemon Legends: Arceus For Its Lowest Price Yet
The wonderful Nintendo Switch exclusive is on sale for $45.
Pokemon Legends: Arceus recently joined our roundup of the best Nintendo Switch games, which makes it the only Switch game released in 2022 so far to nab a spot on our list. If you haven't picked up a copy of Arceus yet, right now you can secure a copy at Daily Steals for $45 with GameSpot's exclusive promo code GSPKMA. This deal was previously available a couple weeks before launch, but if you missed out, now's your second chance. The promo code expires on March 29.
While not quite a mainline Pokemon game in the traditional sense, Pokemon Legends: Arceus does retain elements of the familiar formula, including the turn-based battle system. Arceus doesn't feature a fully open world, but it does have larger areas to explore in search of new Pokemon while you complete the mission-based objectives.
It earned an 8/10 in GameSpot's Pokemon Legends: Arceus review. "Once Pokemon Legends: Arceus finds its stride, though, it's the most daring and inventive the series has been in years, breaking apart the staid core and creating something new and exciting from its pieces," critic Steve Watts wrote.
2022 will be a big year for Pokemon. In addition to Arceus, the next mainline games, Scarlet and Violet, are set to release this holiday. If you already know you're going to pick one (or both of them) up, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preorders are live now. The double dose of Pokemon is sure to excite fans of the series, but Nintendo Switch owners also have plenty more to look forward to. We've rounded up all of the biggest upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusives, a few of which arrive over the next couple of months.
