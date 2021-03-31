Get PC Games For Cheap With This Mix-And-Match Bundle

If you're looking to pick up a handful of great PC games at a low price, Fanatical has a new BYOB--build-your-own-bundle. The Platinum Collection for March and April is available until April 18 and features a number of great games. All you have to do is add the games you want to your cart, and you'll get the corresponding price: three games for $10, five games for $16, or seven games for $20.

Among the games available are numerous Ubisoft titles, including The Division, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and For Honor as well as Steep and Rayman Legends. There are also a number of excellent games from smaller developers, such as Call of Cthulhu, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and Killing Floor 2. There is quite the variety, so check out the Platinum Collection for a look at all the games you can choose from.

In addition to the latest bundle, Square Enix's Action Pack is discounted for a limited time. For only $9.59, you get Just Cause 3: XXL Edition, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. There are a number of other bundles as well, including the Build-Your-Own Paradox Bundle, which is full of strategy games and RPGs; the Nitro Bundle 2, which consists of racing titles; and the Platinum VR Collection, which includes a number of VR-only experiences.

Platinum Collection games