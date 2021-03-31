The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get PC Games For Cheap With This Mix-And-Match Bundle
The Division, Rayman Legends, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole are some of the games you can pick for your discounted bundle.
If you're looking to pick up a handful of great PC games at a low price, Fanatical has a new BYOB--build-your-own-bundle. The Platinum Collection for March and April is available until April 18 and features a number of great games. All you have to do is add the games you want to your cart, and you'll get the corresponding price: three games for $10, five games for $16, or seven games for $20.
Among the games available are numerous Ubisoft titles, including The Division, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and For Honor as well as Steep and Rayman Legends. There are also a number of excellent games from smaller developers, such as Call of Cthulhu, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and Killing Floor 2. There is quite the variety, so check out the Platinum Collection for a look at all the games you can choose from.
In addition to the latest bundle, Square Enix's Action Pack is discounted for a limited time. For only $9.59, you get Just Cause 3: XXL Edition, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. There are a number of other bundles as well, including the Build-Your-Own Paradox Bundle, which is full of strategy games and RPGs; the Nitro Bundle 2, which consists of racing titles; and the Platinum VR Collection, which includes a number of VR-only experiences.
Platinum Collection games
- Call of Cthulhu
- The Division
- Faeria
- The Falconeer
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- For Honor
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Killing Floor 2
- Mudrunner
- Nine Parchments
- Oriental Empires
- Rayman Legends
- Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Starpoint Gemini: Warlords
- Steep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Tales of the Neon Sea
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Townsmen: Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Today's Best Deals: Super Mario 3D All-Stars, PS4 Sale, External Hard Drives, And More
- Samsung's Latest 980 Pro SSDs Are Heavily Discounted Right Now
- GameStop's Big Spring Sale Is Live Now
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (4)
- Lord Of The Rings Illustrated Edition Is Already 40% Off At Amazon
- Exclusive Deal: Get Humankind (Steam) For $20 Off Ahead Of Release
- 9 Free PS4 And PSVR Games Up For Grabs Now
- Nintendo Switch Spring Sales Are In Full Bloom With A Bunch Of Excellent Deals
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation