Get PC Games For Cheap With This Mix-And-Match Bundle

The Division, Rayman Legends, and South Park: The Fractured But Whole are some of the games you can pick for your discounted bundle.

If you're looking to pick up a handful of great PC games at a low price, Fanatical has a new BYOB--build-your-own-bundle. The Platinum Collection for March and April is available until April 18 and features a number of great games. All you have to do is add the games you want to your cart, and you'll get the corresponding price: three games for $10, five games for $16, or seven games for $20.

Among the games available are numerous Ubisoft titles, including The Division, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and For Honor as well as Steep and Rayman Legends. There are also a number of excellent games from smaller developers, such as Call of Cthulhu, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, and Killing Floor 2. There is quite the variety, so check out the Platinum Collection for a look at all the games you can choose from.

In addition to the latest bundle, Square Enix's Action Pack is discounted for a limited time. For only $9.59, you get Just Cause 3: XXL Edition, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, and Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. There are a number of other bundles as well, including the Build-Your-Own Paradox Bundle, which is full of strategy games and RPGs; the Nitro Bundle 2, which consists of racing titles; and the Platinum VR Collection, which includes a number of VR-only experiences.

See Platinum Collection bundle

Platinum Collection games

  • Call of Cthulhu
  • The Division
  • Faeria
  • The Falconeer
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • For Honor
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Killing Floor 2
  • Mudrunner
  • Nine Parchments
  • Oriental Empires
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  • Starpoint Gemini: Warlords
  • Steep
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  • Tales of the Neon Sea
  • Through the Darkest of Times
  • Townsmen: Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power

