Get One Of The Best Gaming Headsets At A Massive Discount

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless headset is only $100 right now instead of $180. This is a great deal, and it's available at both Amazon and Best Buy.

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless is one of the best headsets in its price range. The headset design is sleek and unobtrusive--a boon for those who also want to use the headset for work on Zoom calls and want something lowkey. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro's battery also lasts for 24 hours, and the mic is detachable.

If you're exploring different headset options, there are tons of Black Friday gaming headset deals. Multiple Sony headsets are on sale, including the Inzone H7 and Pulse 3D. For something on the cheaper end, the SteelSeries Arctis 3 is $35 (original price $60).

For more information, check out our best Black Friday PS5 headset deals and best Black Friday Xbox headset deals.