Get Oculus Rift With Touch Controllers And $150 Gift Card For Only $600

Retailer Best Buy has launched a new sale on the Oculus Rift headset. The store is currently offering a nice package that comes with the headset, Touch controllers, and a $150 store gift card for $600. The headset itself normally goes for $500, with the controllers available for $100, so this deal is pretty sweet if you want to buy more stuff at Best Buy.

You can visit Best Buy's website here (via Wario64) to learn more and place an order.

In March, the Facebook-owned Oculus dropped the price of the Rift to $500 and the Touch controller package to $100.

Speaking with GameSpot, Oculus VP of content Jason Rubin said of the price drop, "We think that this is a massive difference. It's very clear the reason we've sold 5 million Gear VRs is because of its price. It's very clear that the reasons certain console VR is doing well is because of its price."

The Rift's price point (with controllers) is now below HTC Vive's $800 price. It's still above PlayStation VR, however, which starts at $400.