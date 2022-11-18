Get NHL 23 PS5 And Xbox Series X Editions For $40 Today At Best Buy

NHL 23 was released in October 2022, but all PlayStation and Xbox editions are discounted at Best Buy right now for Black Friday.

NHL 23 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions are $40, a $30 reduction from the original $70 prices. NHL 23 PS4 and Xbox One editions are $28, a $32 reduction from the original $60 prices. These deals are still in Best Buy early access, so make sure you're logged in to your Best Buy account in order to see the discounted prices.

NHL 23 is an ice hockey sim game, and 2023's cover stars are Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras and Team Canada's Sarah Nurse. Gameplay changes include "last-chance" moves, where when a character stumbles, they can execute surprise actions. For more information, you can check out everything we know about NHL 23.

Black Friday's prices are the lowest NHL 23 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S physical editions have gone on sale for. Surprisingly, back in September, NHL 23 PS4 and Xbox One editions sold for around $30--the price we're seeing now during Black Friday--at GameStop.

There are plenty of other great Black Friday sales going on. You can check out our other deals coverage below: