Get More Than $100 Worth Of PC Games For Less Than 10 Bucks

Fanatical kicked of BundleFest 2022 this week. From now through March 20, the digital PC game retailer's many bundles are on sale at up to 90% off, potentially saving your hundreds of dollars. Fanatical will be adding new bundles to the lineup each day, so make sure to keep checking back.

Fanatical's Killer Bundle 21 is the headliner package this year: a two-tier bundle that normally starts at $144.91 but is discounted to just $5, or $7 ( $184.90 ) for 10 games, throughout BundleFest 2022. The base nine-game package includes:

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues

GemCraft: Frostborn Wrath

FAR: Lone Sails

Rebel Galaxy: Outlaw

Neversong

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grind Prix

Shadow Hand

Survivalist: Invisible Strain

We Were Here Too

The $7 tier includes the nine previous games plus Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition.

The Killer Bundle 21 is just one of the many packages discounted during BundleFest 2022. Additional bundles will be on sale each day of the event, such as the Diamond Collection , which lets customers select up to 3 games for $15, 4 for $19, or 5 for $22 from a list of 30 titles including Kingdom Come Deliverance, Everspace Ultimate Edition, Children of Morta, and more.

Then there's the new Indie Must Play Bundle which is on sale for $4 ( $112.94 ) and includes:

Automachef

Going Under

N++ Ultimate Edition

Smile For Me

Virgo Versus the Zodiac

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Many of Fanatical's eBook and non-gaming software bundles are also on sale during BundleFest 2022, so keep an eye on Fanatical's bundle page to see what's available. Qualifying purchases also include a 5%-off coupon usable for future transactions. All of Fanatical's bundles contain Steam keys that must been activated through your Steam account to play.