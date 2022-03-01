The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Get More Than $100 Worth Of PC Games For Less Than 10 Bucks
Fanatical's BundleFest is a cheap way to add dozens of great games to your Steam library.
Fanatical kicked of BundleFest 2022 this week. From now through March 20, the digital PC game retailer's many bundles are on sale at up to 90% off, potentially saving your hundreds of dollars. Fanatical will be adding new bundles to the lineup each day, so make sure to keep checking back.
Fanatical's
Killer Bundle 21
is the headliner package this year: a two-tier bundle that normally starts at $144.91 but is discounted to just $5, or $7 (
$184.90) for 10 games, throughout BundleFest 2022. The base nine-game package includes:
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- GemCraft: Frostborn Wrath
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Rebel Galaxy: Outlaw
- Neversong
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grind Prix
- Shadow Hand
- Survivalist: Invisible Strain
- We Were Here Too
The $7 tier includes the nine previous games plus Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition.
The Killer Bundle 21 is just one of the many packages discounted during BundleFest 2022. Additional bundles will be on sale each day of the event, such as the Diamond Collection , which lets customers select up to 3 games for $15, 4 for $19, or 5 for $22 from a list of 30 titles including Kingdom Come Deliverance, Everspace Ultimate Edition, Children of Morta, and more.
Then there's the new
Indie Must Play Bundle
which is on sale for $4 (
$112.94) and includes:
- Automachef
- Going Under
- N++ Ultimate Edition
- Smile For Me
- Virgo Versus the Zodiac
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Many of Fanatical's eBook and non-gaming software bundles are also on sale during BundleFest 2022, so keep an eye on Fanatical's bundle page to see what's available. Qualifying purchases also include a 5%-off coupon usable for future transactions. All of Fanatical's bundles contain Steam keys that must been activated through your Steam account to play.
