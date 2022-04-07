Get Metroid Dread And More Great Switch Exclusives For Their Lowest Prices Yet

GameFly often has some of the best deals around on preowned games, and its latest sale includes the biggest discount we've seen on one of the best Switch games: Metroid Dread. Right now, you can grab Samus' latest adventure for only $30. Metroid Dread isn't the only big-name game on sale for a stellar price. You can also snag Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Guardians of the Galaxy, and New Pokemon Snap at huge discounts.

Along with Metroid Dread and New Pokemon Snap, Switch owners can get several other exclusives for their lowest prices yet, including Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl for $40 each and Shin Megami Tensei V for $30.

We've scoured the catalog for GameFly's best PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch deals and listed them below. If none of these catch your eye, but sure to check the full list--with dozens of hit games on sale, there's bound to be something for you.

GameFly's used games come with the original boxes--typically in like-new condition--as well as any inserts that would normally be found in the case. So along with lower prices than GameStop (typically), you also know that you won't get a generic case without the original box art.

GameFly isn't the only retailer with some excellent game deals right now. Make sure to check out the buy two, get one free sales at Amazon and GameStop before Sunday.

Best deals at GameFly