Get Mass Effect: Andromeda For $20 Right Now In The US

Looking for something new to play? BioWare's Mass Effect: Andromeda is currently marked down to just $20 at US retailer GameStop. This price is for physical editions for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and is down from its previous price of $40.

Shipping from GameStop's website is free when you use the code SAVER at checkout (via Slickdeals.net).

Andromeda launched in March behind tepid review scores. The game was quickly discounted, while publisher Electronic Arts in May responded to the game's mixed reaction. Following that, a report said the Mass Effect series was put on hiatus.

$20 is one of the lowest price we've ever seen for Andromeda, so if you've been curious but didn't want to pay full-price, now looks like a good time to think about jumping in.

Andromeda is discounted in other regions, too. In Australia, you can get the game for around $57 instead of its usual $100 price point, while UK shoppers can get a copy of the game for around £33 right now.

GameSpot's Andromeda review scored the sci-fi shooter a 6/10.

"In many ways, Andromeda feels like a vision half-fulfilled. It contains a dizzying amount of content, but the quality fluctuates wildly. Its worlds and combat shine, but its writing and missions falter--and the relative strength of the former is not enough to compensate for the inescapable weakness of the latter," reviewer Scott Butterworth said.

In other news, a recent report claimed that BioWare, breaking from series tradition, will not release any single-player DLC for Andromeda.