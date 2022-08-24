Get Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered And PC Game Pass For A Great Price

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered released on PC earlier this month to rave reviews. If you haven't picked it up yet, Newegg has a great bundle deal today. You can get a Steam key and three months of PC Game Pass for only $67. This bundle is only available today, but it's definitely the most enticing deal we've seen since the game launched.

Since Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered regularly costs $60, you're essentially paying $7 for three months of PC Game Pass. The subscription normally costs $10 per month, so you're saving $23 overall versus if you purchased each product separately.

If you have a Steam Deck, Marvel's Spider-Man is verified and runs pretty darn well on Valve's handheld. Of course, to get the most out of this PS5 port you'll need a powerful gaming desktop PC or laptop. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered has a bunch of great features on PC, including ray tracing, ultrawide monitor support, and Nvidia's DLSS technology that dynamically upscales resolution.

We came away extremely impressed with the remaster's move from PlayStation 5 to PC. "Whether swinging through the streets of New York or admiring the details in Central Park, Spider-Man Remastered can look noticeably better on a powerful PC than on console," critic Alessandro Barbosa wrote in our Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered review update. You can even take advantage of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers while playing on PC.

Meanwhile, PC Game Pass grants access to hundreds of games, including first-party Microsoft titles and plenty of third-party hits. Check out our full list of every game on Game Pass for more details.