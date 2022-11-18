Get Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate For $40 Right Now

Early Black Friday deals are already rolling out, including some pretty excellent discounts on a variety of PlayStation products. Amazon and Best Buy are currently selling Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition and the standard version for a pretty nice discount.

The Ultimate Edition is marked down to $40 right now, a discount from the game's $70 list price. The Ultimate Edition comes with 2020's Miles Morales and the remastered version of 2018's Spider-Man. Both games were developed by Insomniac Games.

For those who only want Miles Morales, the game is discounted at Amazon and Best Buy to only $20, which is 60% off its $50 list price. Follow the links posted here to get started shopping.

Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine, so anyone looking forward to additional Marvel projects from the team has more to watch out for. The PC edition of Miles Morales, meanwhile, just launched today, November 18.

Other PlayStation deals available in pre-Black Friday sales include huge discounts on DualSense controllers, a very nice markdown on Horizon Forbidden West, and Legacy of Thieves Collection for $20.