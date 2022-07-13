Get Mario Strikers Battle League For $45 During Prime Day 2022

Prime Day 2022 has brought a ton of great deals for Nintendo Switch, but most of the discounts at major retailers focus on older Switch exclusives. Recently released Switch games tend to hold their value for far longer than games on other platforms. If you were hoping to find a discount on Mario Strikers: Battle League, which just launched a month ago, you may have been disappointed to see it at Amazon for $54.49. You can, however, snag the game for less right now at Super Saver, formerly known as Daily Steals. Mario Strikers: Battle League is on sale for only $45 when you use promo code SPRMSKR.

After a 15-year hiatus, Mario and his pals finally returned to the soccer field. Developed by Next Level Games, Battle League features 5v5 soccer contests that, unsurprisingly, lean more into action and chaos than rigorous simulation gameplay. You can expect to see the usual suspects tagging along with Mario, including Luigi, Bowser, Wario, Waluigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi.

Battle League injects some familiar competitive Mario trappings into the mix such as green shells for attacks. You even have the opportunity to add two goals to the scoreboard at once by using a high-powered Hyper Strike. As it's a "battle," players wear some war-ready gear that alters stats.

It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Strikers: Battle League review. "Mario Strikers: Battle League is a thin package, without very much variety in terms of game modes and options," critic Steve Watts wrote. "But it is a more technically complex game than many of the Mario sports titles, which may give it legs for dedicated players. Sports are all about proving your skill in head-to-head match-ups, and that will have to be enough, because there isn't much else to it."